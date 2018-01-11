Montecito Man Rescues Baby Buried Underneath California Mudslides as Death Toll Rises to 17

Emergency crews continue to search for survivors after mud and debris roared through Southern California hillsides stripped of vegetation by ferocious wildfires last month.

There are 17 confirmed fatalities and 17 people still reported missing, according to the most recent update from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Bill Brown also told KCAL that “at least several dozen homes that have been either destroyed or severely damaged, and likely many other ones are in areas that are as-yet inaccessible.”

Brown said, “Right now our assets are focused on determining if anyone is still alive in any of those structures that have been damaged.”

A Montecito man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a baby from the deadly mudslides. Berkeley Johnson told CBS Evening News that he heard the baby girl’s cries coming from underneath the debris as he escaped the rushing mud headed towards his home.

“I don’t know how we heard it because it was so loud,” Berkeley Johnson told the outlet. “Went into this pile and down in the muck in the middle of nowhere, there was a little baby. This little child just in the mud, up to its… tangled in the roots and metal and the rock and if we weren’t standing within two feet of that thing we wouldn’t have ever heard it.”

Johnson said firefighters arrived and saved the baby girl, who was covered in mud.

“The girl’s OK. Unbelievable. If you’ve seen … there’s just no way we should have found that child,” Johnson said.

Among those still missing are Sawyer Corey, 12, and Morgan Corey, 25, sisters who were asleep in their Montecito home when the mud rolled through the area, sweeping away the home and the family members inside. Sawyer’s twin sister, Summer, and their mother Carie Baker have been found and are recovering at a local hospital, Baker’s nephew, Logan Kessler, told PEOPLE.

“It doesn’t even seem real. It’s been a blur,” Kessler tells PEOPLE of the tragedy. “[I felt] scared, helpless and pain for those girls. I couldn’t sleep last night, knowing they were still alone.”

Heavy rains caused flash floods and debris-filled mudslides to slam into homes in the Santa Barbara neighborhood on Tuesday.

“The only words I can really think of to describe what it looked [like] was it looked like a World War I battlefield,” Brown said of the area in a Tuesday news conference. “It was literally a carpet of mud and debris everywhere.”

Montecito, a wealthy community northwest of Los Angeles, is home to celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe and Oprah Winfrey, who revealed she had woken up to find her home surrounded in mud. Winfrey also took to Instagram on Wednesday to document the extensive damage the mudslides caused to her Santa Barbara community.

“So, there used to be a fence right there,” she says in a video showing the TV host wading through at least a foot of mud and fallen tree limbs in her yard. “That’s my neighbor’s house—devastated. Debris is everywhere.”

Her 65-acre estate, named the Promised Land, endured minimal damage compared to many other properties in the area that were lifted off their foundations or completely destroyed by the natural disaster.

“Thanks everyone for your prayers and concern,” she writes alongside the video. “My property is fine. Some mud, and minor damage that pales in comparison to what my neighbors are going thru.”

Those still looking to locate their loved ones can call 833-688-5551.