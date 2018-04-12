California Man Sues Uber After Losing Both His Legs While Helping Driver Push Car Off Freeway

A 23-year-old man in California who lost both of his legs in a traffic accident is suing Uber after claiming that the company is responsible for the incident.

Brendan Brock claims he was helping his Uber driver push his car onto the shoulder of a freeway in Orange County after it ran out of gas. It was during this time that another vehicle struck him, Fox 11 reports.

According to the news outlet, Brock’s lawsuit, which was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, names Uber, the driver Gregory Raymond Lopez, Uber insurance carrier Rasier-CA LLC, Hertz Vehicles LLC and Jonathan Aukusotino Tavita, who was allegedly driving the car that hit him.

The lawsuit states that the accident occurred on March 7 after the 2016 Jeep Compass that Brock was riding in ran out of gasoline. The driver, Lopez, coasted toward the right shoulder, but the car stalled in one of the freeway lanes, according to NBC Los Angeles

Both Lopez and Brock then got out of the car and began to push the vehicle to a shoulder lane. It was then that another car lost control and hit Brock.

“Both of plaintiff’s legs required amputation due to the severity of the crushing injuries,” part of the lawsuit read, according to NBC Los Angeles, adding that the driver put Brook “in a position to be hit by a car.”

When asked for comment by PEOPLE, a representative for Uber said they “are aware of the lawsuit and are looking further into it.”

A GoFundMe page created on behalf off Brock and his family has raised over $106,000 since the incident.

“In addition to asking for more prayers, we are also asking for donations to help with medical expenses the insurance may not cover, home modifications that will need to be done before Brendan comes home, as well as assisting [parents] Lianne & Richie with travel/lodging from NJ to California during this critical time of healing for Brendan,” a statement on the GoFundMe page reads.

A video on the page shows Broke using his body weight to do pull-ups in his hospital bed. “12 hours later even stronger #brendanstrong #noonewillstopme #GODFIRST,” the caption reads.

Last month, Uber made headlines when a self-driving car killed a 49-year-old pedestrian in Arizona. Following the accident, Uber suspended testing of their self-driving cars in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

On Thursday, Uber announced several new safety improvements, including new in-app features, background screening methods and an important addition to the company’s Safety Advisory Board.