California Man Beheaded in Freak Motorcycle Accident — Leaving Behind Pregnant Newlywed

A California man was decapitated Tuesday morning in a bizarre motorcycle accident, leaving behind a newlywed wife who is four months pregnant, PEOPLE learns.

Fabian Zepeda, 27, was riding his motorcycle on Macy Street in San Bernardino, California, just after 9:10 a.m. when he was beheaded by a downed electrical wire that was hanging across the roadway, the San Bernardino County Coroner said in a statement.

“A Ford Taurus, for unknown reasons, collided into a telephone pole causing it to snap in half with a loose tension wire stretching across Macy Street,” the statement reads.

Minutes later, Zepeda rode into the wire. Officials believe he died instantly.

Both incidents are being investigated by San Bernardino police and the California Highway Patrol.

Police told the San Bernardino Sun that the Taurus that hit the pole was driven by a man who did not appear intoxicated, though he was interviewed at the scene and his blood was drawn, as is standard practice.

The exact cause of the Taurus’ crash was not clear, though police said the driver lost control of the vehicle before it hit a mailbox, sped across a residential yard, down the street and into the telephone pole.

The driver was not taken into custody, the Sun reports. The case is being forwarded to the San Bernardino district attorney for review.

Zepeda is survived by his wife, Vanessa Quintana, whom he married last June, according to a GoFundMe she created after his death.

Zepeda “was a loving son, husband, brother, and friend,” Quintana wrote on the page, which was established to raise funds for his funeral.

“He was the most caring, loving, family-orientated, unique individual who always managed to care for others before himself,” wrote Quintana, whom PEOPLE could not immediately reach.

Zepeda’s wife said she met him in 2012, and they dated for five years before their wedding last summer. The couple learned in January that they would be having their first child — a baby girl.

“I am very happy to keep a little blessing from my husband,” Quintana wrote.

She said she, her relatives and her husband’s family were in mourning, but “we are all trying to remain strong for Fabian’s honor.”

In a later update, on Thursday, she wrote, “Thank you for those who have helped out in words and in donations. From the bottom of my heart, you all have helped immensely and I cannot express that enough.”