California Dad Drowns After Rescuing 5-Year-Old Daughter from Overturned Kayak

A California father died after saving his 5-year-old daughter from drowning when their kayak overturned.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Roni Estuardo Avila Alvarado of San Francisco, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

The dad and daughter were kayaking in the area of Three Mile Slough in Brannan Island State Park when the tragic incident happened, Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull confirms in a press release sent to PEOPLE.

A little before 2:30 p.m. on June 25, the dad jumped in the water after their kayak overturned. They both immediately went underwater and neither were wearing life jackets.

According to the press release, witnesses saw Alvarado surface “with the daughter and held her above water.”

A good Samaritan on a jet ski rushed over to grab the daughter and brought her back to shore. Unfortunately, Alvarado “went underwater and never resurfaced.”

“The Sacramento Sheriff’s Marine Detail and helicopter, Solano County OES Dive Team, and United States Coast Guard Rio Vista Station responded to the area to begin the search for the missing father. A little after 11:00 p.m. last night, the victim was located by dive teams and recovered,” Turnbull says in the press release.

According to a translation of a statement on the family’s GoFundMe page, Alvarado was “an excellent father and husband, a man who cared about his family.”