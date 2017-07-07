California Dad Dresses Baby as KFC Takeout (and More!) in Greatest Daddy-Daughter Shoot: ‘She Loves Every Second’

The idea first came to Sholom Ber Solomon after tackling his first few diaper changes when his daughter, Zoe, was born.

To amuse his friends and family, the new father, 36, put on a gas mask and asked his wife, Carli, to snap a pic and post it on Instagram. From there, the ideas kept coming.

Why not pose with Zoe dressed up as a bucket of fried chicken? What if he put her in a flower pot and watered her? How would his daughter look as a garden gnome?

Meanwhile back at home…..#poopscience #allday #dumpathon #dadwork #thehonestcompany #dreft A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

Gnome is where the heart is 🌳👶🏼!! #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

The comical results are now going viral, with more than 47,000 people following the antics of the San Diego dad, who runs a vintage furniture store with Carli when he isn’t out looking for costumes and props for his next father-daughter adventure.

Be fruitful and multiply..they said 🌻👶🏼💦!! #marthastewartlife #blossomingbaby #instadad #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:48am PST

“I’ve always enjoyed taking silly pictures,” Solomon tells PEOPLE, “and once I realized that Zoe (now 9 months old) had an incredible talent in her ability to sit and look cute, it was a no-brainer to start a fun series of photos. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Everyone around me says, ‘I can’t wait to see what you do next.’ ”

License and registration please ma'am 🚓👮🏻‍♀️👶🏼!! #drivingwhiledelicious #fastandfurious7months #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on May 3, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Solomon has donned a hula skirt and a tutu to pose with his daughter, not to mention a scuba mask and snorkel for a photo of the pair sitting in a tub overflowing with laundry detergent.

It's all in the hips 🏳️‍🌈👯🍍!!! #coconuttits #myownlauau #instadad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:03am PST

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaand plié… !!! #nutcracker #ificanfindthem #tututime A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:57am PST

“Sholom’s charm is infectious — you can’t help but love him,” Carli, 32, who snaps all of the pics, tells PEOPLE. “From the moment I met him (at the Village Idiot bar in Los Angeles), I knew that I was in trouble.”

Uh oh 😬💦!! #passthelaundrythen #airdrybaby #dadlife #instadad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:34am PST

Since Zoe (was born, “he constantly has me in stitches,” she adds, “and I’m so proud of our life together. As a father, he is so involved and supportive and always has Zoe giggling. It’s fun for people to share in our little family’s joy.”

Lil cub was a good girl today and got us in front of the 3 hour line coz she's makin mum look reeeal prego 👶🏼🎟🏆!! #bellyforthewin #makindaddyproud #lilgladiator A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jun 3, 2016 at 7:40am PDT

Good times wt good friends #itsgerrardtime A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Mar 26, 2016 at 7:43pm PDT

Sholom, who is originally from London, has plenty of costumes on hand since he used to amuse his family and friends by dressing up.

“Zoe’s always been such a happy baby — she loves every second of it,” he says. “The ideas I have are endless. I think of quirky scenarios in my head and then see if I have any of the props in the house. If not, I go online and try to find costumes with the quickest shipping time.”

Natgeo wild on location 🦁🌿👶🏼!! #lookmufasa #zoetheexplorer #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Although Zoe found her gnome beard to be a little itchy, she’s been a good sport during all 12 photo shoots, says Sholom.

“As long as we’re having fun, I will continue,” he says. “Part of my parenting plan is to embarrass her well into her teens.”

Sausage safety 👶🏼💦🌭!!! #veryhotdog #onlyyoucanpreventsausagefires #zoendadshenanigans A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

With a photo shoot involving a monkey suit and lederhosen now in the works, that shouldn’t be a problem.