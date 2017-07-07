California Dad Dresses Baby as KFC Takeout (and More!) in Greatest Daddy-Daughter Shoot: ‘She Loves Every Second’

The idea first came to Sholom Ber Solomon after tackling his first few diaper changes when his daughter, Zoe, was born.
To amuse his friends and family, the new father, 36, put on a gas mask and asked his wife, Carli, to snap a pic and post it on Instagram. From there, the ideas kept coming.
Why not pose with Zoe dressed up as a bucket of fried chicken? What if he put her in a flower pot and watered her? How would his daughter look as a garden gnome?
The comical results are now going viral, with more than 47,000 people following the antics of the San Diego dad, who runs a vintage furniture store with Carli when he isn’t out looking for costumes and props for his next father-daughter adventure.
“I’ve always enjoyed taking silly pictures,” Solomon tells PEOPLE, “and once I realized that Zoe (now 9 months old) had an incredible talent in her ability to sit and look cute, it was a no-brainer to start a fun series of photos. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Everyone around me says, ‘I can’t wait to see what you do next.’ ”
Solomon has donned a hula skirt and a tutu to pose with his daughter, not to mention a scuba mask and snorkel for a photo of the pair sitting in a tub overflowing with laundry detergent.
“Sholom’s charm is infectious — you can’t help but love him,” Carli, 32, who snaps all of the pics, tells PEOPLE. “From the moment I met him (at the Village Idiot bar in Los Angeles), I knew that I was in trouble.”
Since Zoe (was born, “he constantly has me in stitches,” she adds, “and I’m so proud of our life together. As a father, he is so involved and supportive and always has Zoe giggling. It’s fun for people to share in our little family’s joy.”
Sholom, who is originally from London, has plenty of costumes on hand since he used to amuse his family and friends by dressing up.
“Zoe’s always been such a happy baby — she loves every second of it,” he says. “The ideas I have are endless. I think of quirky scenarios in my head and then see if I have any of the props in the house. If not, I go online and try to find costumes with the quickest shipping time.”
Although Zoe found her gnome beard to be a little itchy, she’s been a good sport during all 12 photo shoots, says Sholom.
“As long as we’re having fun, I will continue,” he says. “Part of my parenting plan is to embarrass her well into her teens.”
With a photo shoot involving a monkey suit and lederhosen now in the works, that shouldn’t be a problem.