Father of 10-Year-Old Killed on Waterslide Tells Fellow Lawmakers to Keep Perspective: ‘It Could Get Worse’

Kansas State Rep. Scott Schwab, the father of the 10-year-old boy who was killed in August while riding the world’s tallest waterslide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, told fellow politicians that he’s learned that there are more important things than what happens in the Legislature.

“When your bill dies, or your amendment fails … let it go,” Schwab said after being sworn in as a leader in the Kansas House according to The Kansas City Star. “Life isn’t worth wasting too much emotional energy on such things. I just want you to know, it could get worse.”

Caleb Schwab was at the water park with his family when he was killed moments after going on Verrück (German for “crazy” or “insane”), the world’s tallest waterslide.

Local authorities confirmed Caleb’s cause of death was due to a fatal “neck injury” – later acknowledging that he was decapitated in the accident.

In November, Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts issued a statement about the incident, announcing the demolition of Verrückt.

“All of us at Schlitterbahn have been heartbroken over the tragedy that occurred on Verrückt. In our 50 years of providing an environment for families and friends to gather, we’ve never experienced this kind of devastating event,” the park’s statement to PEOPLE read. “The safety of our staff and our guests is our top priority. We are parents and grandparents ourselves and many of us have ridden Verrückt with our own children and grandchildren over the years it operated.”