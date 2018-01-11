6-Year-Old Boy Injured in Tractor Trailer Accident Learns to Walk and Ride His Bike Again

Six-year-old Caleb Clausen was happily riding his scooter near his Walnut, Illinois, home on Sept. 19. when tragedy struck.

The scooter careened into oncoming traffic and Caleb was struck by a tractor-trailer, leaving him with a series of serious injuries, including two broken femurs, a broken pelvis and broken skull, according to WGN.

“We were told by a neurologist and another doctor that Calen is never going to eat on his own again, he’ll never breathe on his own again, and he’ll be stuck in a vegetative state the rest of his life,” Caleb’s dad, Ben Clausen, told the station.

However, over the next three months, Caleb continued to prove doctors wrong.

He was in a medically-induced coma for three weeks, but just one month after the accident, Caleb was able to breath on his own, reports say.

“A lot of doctors could tell Caleb is very stubborn and he always has been, and that actually played a huge role in his recovery,” Ben told WGN. He told KWQC that Caleb had undergone nearly a dozen surgeries since his accident.

“Every surgery has been better than what was originally expected,” he told KWQC. “I can’t explain the strength of him, I mean, never underestimate the strength of children or how resilient they are.”

Last month, Caleb returned home from the hospital and friends and family lined the streets, holding signs, to welcome the little boy. The family often shares updates on Caleb’s health in Facebook posts on a page dedicated to the 6-year-old.

In recent videos, a smiling Caleb is shown walking, riding a bike and playing with his family.

“It has been a roller coaster. I mean we’ve had our dark days we’ve had our light days and my faith has grown so strong through this miracle,” Clausen told KWQC.

“[I prayed] that God just saved my son’s life and that’s all I asked for and for him to go above and beyond and slowly but surely bringing our old Caleb back to us I mean its… It’s very emotional.”