Burning Man Attendee Runs into Giant Burning Statue After Breaking Through Barrier: Officials

A man ran into the flames of one of the burning sculptures at the Burning Man festival in Nevada, according to the festival’s organizers.

Black Rock City firefighters and other rescue crews chased the man after he broke through a safety perimeter and headed for the flames of one the burning sculptures at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the festival organizers. The man was treated on the scene, transported to the on-site medical facility and “airlifted to a burn treatment center.”

The festival — which features a 50-foot wooden effigy — attracts tens of thousands of people each year.

Graphic images show the man diving head-first into the massive fire. The man’s condition wasn’t made clear on Sunday.

The festival kicked off as the region battled a wild fire.

“Highway 447 between Empire and Nixon is closed for several hours because of a fire south of Empire. Depending on the direction of the fire, 447 could remain closed for two to 12 hours.”

The blaze — known as the Tohakum 2 Fire — has engulfed over 30,000 acres of land. It caused a brief shutdown of the highway that leads in and out of the festival on Thursday, the New York Daily News reported.

The Burning Man festival has been held in Black Rock for the past 26 years, which showcases a quasi-ritualistic celebration of art, individuality and togetherness. The popular festival attracts celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Susan Sarandon and more. More than 2,000 organizers and volunteers run the festival together.