Burning Man Attendee Severely Injured After Being Run Over By Truck — Days After Man Jumped Into Flaming Sculpture

A man sleeping inside of his tent at the Burning Man Festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, was run over by a truck on Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

The 45-year-old man was found by Pershing County Sheriff’s Office in severe pain and tended to by medical personnel, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. The driver is a 35-year-old female, who police say volunteered for the Lamplighters at the annual festival.

Police say the man was allegedly run over by a 1970 Ford flatbed vehicle with a two tier deck on it. Authorities reported the vehicle went around a coned barricade and onto a non-roadway portion of the festival.

The female driver ran over a tent that was dark in color with no lights to show it was there. She immediately stopped driving and attempted first aid on the victim. Police say she did not appear to be under the influence.

Police tell PEOPLE the victim was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, where he is in stable condition with several injuries within the intensive care unit.

This is the second reported incident to occur at the Burning Man Festival. On Saturday, a man ran into the flames of one of the burning sculptures at the festival and died.

Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the UC David Medical Center.