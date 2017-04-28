‘Honest Toddler’ Mom Tells Teachers Her 10-Year-Old Is ‘Done’ with Homework in Viral Post: ‘I Can’t Watch Her Unravel Anymore’

Writer and mom Bunmi Laditan has a message for her daughter’s school about the barrage of homework assignments she is required to complete nightly: She. Is. Done.

“My 10-year-old loves learning,” Laditan, an American living in Quebec, writes in a Facebook post that has since gone viral. “She independently reads 10-12 chapter books a year and regularly researches topics that interest her … but over the past four years I’ve noticed her getting more and more stressed when it comes to school. And by stressed I mean chest pains, waking up early, and dreading school in general.”

Laditan says she and her husband, a behavioral therapist, worked with her to attempt to reduce the stress, but ultimately came to the conclusion that “there’s just too much work.”

“Is family time not important? Is time spent just being a child relaxing at home not important? Or should she become some kind of junior workaholic at 10 years old?” she writes.

Laditan, the author behind the popular Honest Toddler book and social media accounts, first posted the message on Facebook Tuesday and it has since gone viral — garnering more than 64,000 likes and 16,000 shares.

In a follow-up comment, Laditan clarified that “I’m in no way blaming her teachers,” but pointed out that “I can’t watch her unravel anymore and be filled with so much stress at age 10.”

Laditan, who releases the novel Confessions of a Domestic Failure on Tuesday, also openly wonders whether tons of homework has any positive effect on students.

“Did you know that in Finland homework is banned? And that they have the highest rate of college bound students in all of Europe? Children do not need hours of homework time to succeed yet we act like sitting at a kitchen table after a full day at school somehow makes sense. It does not. IT DOES NOT. IT. DOES. NOT,” she writes.

The author also makes the point that childhood is about so much more than learning — and her hopes for her daughter extend well beyond her grade on a test or which college she chooses.

“We all want our children to grow up and succeed in the world,” she says. “While I believe in education, I don’t believe for one second that academics should consume a child’s life. I don’t care if she goes to Harvard one day. I just want her to be intelligent, well-rounded, kind, inspired, charitable, spiritual and have balance in her life.

“I want her to be mentally and emotionally healthy,” she adds. “I want her to know that work is not life, it’s part of life. Work will not fulfill you. It will not keep you warm — family, friends, community, giving back, and being a good person do that.”