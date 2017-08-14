Brothers Reunite After 30 Years with Their Biological Mother Who They Believed Was Dead

After a decades-long search, two Texas brothers were reunited with their biological mother — something they once thought impossible because they belived she was dead.

Brothers Anthony Wiggs, 46, and Ray Abreu, 47, reunited with their mother after more than four long decades on August 4 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, surrounded by teary-eyed spectators who learned of their story.

The brothers were born in Puerto Rico but were separated from each other and their mother when their parent’s marriage fell apart in the 1970s and Wiggs was adopted by a loving family in the U.S. Amazingly enough, the brothers would reunite almost 30 years later in Texas after Wiggs used his own detective work to discover his brother lived in San Antonio, where he had been taken by their father as a child.

Wiggs would continue his search for their mother, even though their father and others had told them she had died long ago.

“I continued my search because I wanted to see my own features in someone else,” Wiggs, 46, tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t know whether she was alive or whether she was dead—was she killed, did she kill herself? We didn’t know.”

In May, Wiggs used a DNA test through Ancestry.com that led him his mother’s nephew, who told him that his mother, Elsie Ramirez, 64, was alive and living in Massachusetts.

Wiggs tracked down his mother’s best friend on Facebook and was given her phone number. That same day, the brothers would be on a three-way call with their mother, their first contact with her since they were babies. The family decided to fly Ramirez to Texas on Aug. 4, and as Abreu says, the days leading up to the in-person reunion were taxing.

“There were times I couldn’t sleep,” he says. “I was tossing and turning and watching the hour glass get closer and closer to when I was finally going to see her.”

For the two brothers, their mother and the reunion was everything they had hoped.

“I was biting my lip and sweating along my eyebrows,” Abreu says. “That first embrace — my heart was racing as I was hugging her.”

For Wiggs, it was a culmination of a decade’s long journey that was powered by his instincts and determination.

“It feels surreal, it just one of those things that I’ve been thinking about for so long,” Wiggs says of the meeting. “After looking for all those years, it took time, it took energy, and it took so many emotions, but I can say, ‘I did it.’ ”

The brothers say they have been surprised by how much they have in common with Ramirez. She loves Bob Marley, just like they do, and she fits in perfectly with their sarcasm and humor. Most of all, though, they look forward to the mornings and nights that they will be able to say “I love you” to their mother, for many years to come.

“When she wasn’t in my life, I used to pray that if Mom was up there in Heaven looking down on me, that she was my guardian angel and one day I would see her,” Abreu says. “Now, I don’t have to say those prayers anymore.”