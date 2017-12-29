N.Y.C. Fire That Killed 12 People, Including 4 Children, Was Caused by Toddler Playing on Stove

Officials say a playing toddler caused the massive fire that killed 12 people, including four children, in a century-old New York City apartment building on Thursday night.

Investigators have determined that a 3-year-old boy accidentally started the fire while playing with burners on the stove in a first-floor apartment building, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a recent news conference.

“The fire got started, the mother was not aware of it. Was alerted by the young [boy] screaming,” Nigro said. “She exited her apartment with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old and left the door open. So the fire quickly spread up the stairs.”

Nigro said the stairwell “acted like a chimney,” with the fire moving up the stairs so quickly that residents had little time to escape.

The commissioner predicted that the death toll would rise and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident the worst fire tragedy in 25 years.

The blaze broke out just before 7 p.m. local time and moved extremely quickly, The New York Times reported, filling the five-story building built in 1916 with smoke and flames and sending residents of the 25 apartments inside fleeing into the bitter cold evening.

Victims ranged in age from a 1 year old to a 63 years old, NBC News reported. The other child victims were 2 and 7 years old.

Four people were in critical condition at local hospitals, fighting for their lives, de Blasio said on Twitter. At least 12 people were rescued.

Firefighters responded to emergency calls to the building, located blocks away from the Bronx Zoo, in three minutes, a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department said, according to the Times. More than 160 firefighters were on the scene and the deadly inferno was under control by 10 p.m.

“Tonight in the Bronx we’ve seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. It is an unspeakable tragedy, and families have been torn apart,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “I want to offer my prayers to all the families who have lost their loved ones this evening or who are struggling. I ask all New Yorkers to keep them in your prayers, too.”

“This tragedy is, without question, historic in its magnitude,” Nigro said. “Our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone fighting for their lives.”

Displaced residents were taken in by neighbors or sent to a nearby vocational high school for shelter, according to the Times. Those looking for relatives are asked to contact the city’s 311 services.

Elected officials including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo offered their condolences on Twitter throughout the evening. “We are closely monitoring the devastating fire in the Bronx,” Cuomo wrote. “As always we are thankful for our first responders. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight.”

The city’s previous deadliest fire was in 1990, when the Happy Land social club went up in flames, killing 87 people, The New York Daily News reported.