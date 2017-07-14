Ouch! British Couple Attempt Dirty Dancing Lift for Their Upcoming Wedding but Fail Miserably

Time of their lives? Well, not exactly!

A British couple trying to recreate the famous lift scene from Dirty Dancing did far more than put baby in the corner: They put themselves into the emergency ward.

The calamitous couple — who were planning to perform the lift at their upcoming wedding reception — attempted a dry-run of their Hollywood homage in the garden of a pub in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on Saturday in a “spur of the moment” decision to “get a bit of practice in,” Andy Price, 51, told the BBC.

After taking a few deep breaths and preparing for their impromptu display, however, they only succeeded in knocking themselves out cold.

“There was no build up, no warm up and that was it,” he added. “I think I knocked myself out hitting the floor as hard as I did. I wasn’t too aware of what was going on after that.”



Bride-to-be Sharon Price, 52, added: “I can remember running towards Andy and then the next thing just struggling for breath and my back was hurting.”

The couple – who coincidentally share a surname – were taken to Southmead Hospital in a rapid response vehicle shortly after their coming together, with Andy Price falling “in and out of consciousness” and Sharon Price conscious but “struggling for breath”, according to the BBC.

“I was concussed. I was out. I ended up in a neck brace and had to have a CT scan,” Andy Price added to the BBC.

“We were about 30 feet apart and Sharon ran and I grabbed her hips and the next thing we knew we were flat out.”

Thankfully, both were safely discharged six hours later – with medical staff being extra careful to monitor Andy Price because of a mild heart attack he’d suffered a few years ago.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: The Making Of ‘The Lift’ Scene from Dirty Dancing

The couple, who are big fans of the hit 1987 movie, have now wisely ditched their plans to recreate Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey‘s iconic moment in front of their wedding guests.

“I don’t think we’ll have that one at the wedding,” Sharon Price, admitted to the BBC. “I think we’ll go for a traditional slow one and I’ll let Andy choose.”

Let’s hope nobody shows him Saturday Night Fever in the meantime.