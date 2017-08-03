Bride-to-Be Killed in Massive Gas Leak Explosion at Minneapolis Private Christian School

The woman who died on Wednesday in an explosion at a Minneapolis private Christian school was due to be married in a few months.

Ruth Berg, who was identified by CBS Minnesota, was pulled from the rubble at about 2:45 p.m. following the gas leak explosion. Her fiancé, Mark Burrington, told the outlet they were planning on getting married in October.

Berg, 47, was a receptionist at the Minnehaha Academy and worked there for 17 years. School officials told CBS Minnesota that “she welcomed everyone with a smile and was always willing to go the extra mile to help our students, families, and staff.”

One of Berg’s friends, Dawn Amundson Wilson, mourned her loss on social media, writing in a Facebook post, “I love you and will miss you, Ruth Berg. You are one of the sweetest people I know.”

Her former high school tweeted out their condolences, writing, “Deeply saddened to learn that former South High student Ruth Berg died in today’s explosion at Minnehaha Academy.”

Fire Chief John Fruetel confirmed the fatality during an interview with reporters, as well as confirming that another individual remains unaccounted for. Nine others were injured and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

“It’s just a very precarious situation, it’s very very unstable, there are no signs of (the missing person’s) obvious location and we know there are probably at least two floors of debris,” he said. “We still consider it a rescue at this point; we don’t really know we’re going to do our best to locate everyone that’s unaccounted for.”

No children were hurt in the incident, although young girls were on campus for summer cross-country practice, as well as school basketball and soccer players, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statement, saying the “state will provide any and all resources to aid first responders.”