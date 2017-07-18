Bride Poses in 4 Generations of Family Wedding Gowns, Including Her Great-Grandmother’s 1910 Dress: ‘I Was Honored’

LIKE GREAT-GRANDMOTHER, LIKE GREAT-GRANDDAUGHTER

A few weeks before her wedding day, Colleen Dejno posed for photos in the wedding gowns of women in her family, spanning several generations.

The 33-year-old bride played dress-up with photographer Jeannine Pohl at Semple Mansion in Minneapolis for the touching shoot, where she wore her great-grandmother's 1910 lace gown, her grandmother's satin long-sleeved dress and her mom's 1970s retro puffer-sleeved frock. She even had her hair and makeup done to match the era during which each woman got married.