The Incredible Reason Why This Bride (and Her Photographer!) Broke Down in Tears at the Altar: ‘My Heart Shattered’

This bride’s raw emotion is undeniable.

During Brittany and Jordon Yost’s July 22 nuptials, the newlywed was overcome with emotion when she heard her grandfather’s voice floating from above, pronouncing the couple as husband and wife.

Her beloved “pawpaw” Rev. Ronald Adkins died in 2016 — and she immediately broke down in tears after realizing it was a recording taped prior to his death.

“When I first heard a voice over the speaker, I knew immediately who it was. My heart shattered, but I felt so much joy and happiness through all the tears,” Brittany told ABC News. “The emotion and chills that filled my body are indescribable. I was weak to my knees, but I felt his presence. A calming came over me and I felt a weight lift off because my dream came true.”

From the time she was a young girl, Brittany knew she wanted her grandfather to officiate her wedding.

“He always told me he would be honored to do so,” she told ABC News. “Truthfully, I would’ve been honored to have him there.”

So, her husband and her sister made a secret plan to incorporate “pawpaw” into the Beckley, West Virginia, wedding.

Jordan and Brittany’s sister —who tied the knot with her husband in 2015, with Adkins officiating — took audio from her wedding to play on Brittany’s big day.

When the beautiful bride heard her beloved grandfather’s voice, she let out happy tears.

“I had the privilege to get to know her grandfather a little bit before he passed, so it was a very heartfelt moment for me as well,” Jordon told ABC News. “When she broke down, I tried everything that I could to support her and embrace her by grasping onto her arms. The emotion was very intense. We both cried like babies, as well as everyone in attendance.”

Even photographer Sarah Irvin of Sarah Irvin Photography couldn’t hold back tears.

“I was crying so hard I had to go back and look at the photos immediately to make sure they weren’t blurry from me moving so much,” Irvin told ABC News. “I have never seen anything like this. The whole crowd was silent except for the sniffles. Even after he said, ‘You may kiss the bride,’ no one moved. One man even came up to me afterward and said he was glad he was standing beside a tree because he was sobbing.”

Brittany says it was the perfect way to start her new life with Jordon.

“Having him pray over our wedding was the most memorable moment and one I will cherish forever,” she told ABC News. “I could not have imagined anyone else pronouncing us husband and wife besides my papaw.

“All the dreams I had as a little girl came true.”