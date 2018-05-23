Influencer Who Documented Cancer Battle Dies at Age 24

Nara Almeida, a popular blogger and influencer from Brazil, has died after inspiring her over 4.5 million social media followers during her nearly year-long battle with stomach cancer. She was 24.

Almeida’s boyfriend, Pedro Rocha, confirmed her death on Instagram Tuesday with a heartbreaking tribute and a black-and-white portrait of the couple.

“Unfortunately Nara passed away last night, after so much fighting I wanted to have her forever, but she deserved to rest,” Rocha wrote in Portuguese.

“Her death leaves a huge void in my heart, but it will live forever within me, it will always be my inspiration, making me see the world in a better way. I’m sure she will continue transmitting her strength to many people, because that was her goal. Rest in peace, my love,” he shared.

Nara Almeida Nara Almeida/Instagram

Rocha, who was dating Almeida for two years, also shared the life lesson he’s learned since being by his beloved girlfriend’s side.

“A message that summarizes what I learned from Nara is: ‘Live life, enjoy it to the fullest and do not apologize for being who you are.’ I’ve had this incredible person by my side,” he wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

Almeida was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2017 and hospitalized at Nove de Julho Hospital in São Paulo, according to local news outlets. Since her diagnosis, she had documented her procedures and recovery on Instagram, often posting positive messages along with photos of her in her hospital bed, all while being candid about her physical and emotional struggles.

“Only I and God know what I’ve already been through, how many traumas, how many sleepless nights crying in pain, only he and I know! I want it to end soon God, you understand my heart, help me give me the strength and strength to continue I beg you,” Almeida shared in March.

Nara Almeida Nara Almeida/Instagram

And in April, she announced the start of her immunotherapy treatment with a photo of her raising her arm in the air with strength as she rested in her hospital bed.

“I believe that in the end everything will work out and I will come out of it very strengthened and ready to help other people,” Almeida captioned the photo.