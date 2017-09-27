Brazilian Couple Finally Get a Chance to Have Wedding Photographs 60 Years After Getting Married

A Brazilian couple who married 60 years ago have finally gotten the chance to have their special day immortalized in photographs.

Dona and Seu Russo were married in 1957 in a modest wedding was in a relative’s yard with a cake baked by an aunt and a godmother sewing the wedding dress – none of which was caught on film.

Fast forward six decades, and the loving couple got a chance to pose for the photographs they never had at the time.

The couple had just their memories of the special day until photographers Vivian and Dávid Balatonfüredi from Sao Paulo Fotografia, along with collective of creatives from São Paulo, Brazil, came together to help them mark 60 years together. And, of course, photograph it this time around.

Their celebrant — who helped them renew their vows — Fernanda Caetano shared the story of the couple’s two weddings Instagram page.

The celebrant revealed their second wedding was made more special as they were able to share it with their nine children, 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A wedding dress designer as well as a local florist and tailor made sure they had everything they needed for a beautiful day while a wedding decorator captured the essence of their original wedding, with an outside ceremony with vintage and romantic details.

In their photographs that were 60 years in the making, the couple look very much in love, looking at each other with wide smiles, holding hands and leaning closely together.