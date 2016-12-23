Man Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Pregnant Girlfriend Who Died Days Before Christmas in Car Accident: ‘I’m Still Waiting for You to Walk in the Door’

“I’m still waiting for you to walk in the door.”

That’s part of the heartbreaking message Brandon Forseth wrote about his girlfriend of nearly a year, a day after the 24-year-old Oregon woman was killed in a car accident.

Kylee Bruce was attempting to pass another car on Tuesday when her she lost control of her 2006 Saturn Iron on Highway 97 and slid into oncoming traffic, The Bulletin reported. She crashed into two cars and died instantly.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for her memorial expenses, Bruce left behind her parents, “seven loving siblings,” her “nieces and nephew who adored her” and boyfriend Forseth — who took to Facebook Wednesday to reveal they were expecting their first child together this June.

“You made me promise not to announce our baby to the world until 20 weeks when we found out the sex,” he began the gut-wrenching post — which has since been shared more than 208,000 times. “We were going to make a funny announcement video and share it with everyone. You were 18 weeks pregnant with my first child, and I lost you both last night.”

“I couldn’t help it and told multiple family members and close friends,” he admitted. “And you’d always say, ‘Brandon! you can never keep a secret!’ and I’d just smile and say, ‘I’m sorry, I’m just too excited.’ ”

He added: “I’m sorry I’m breaking my promise right now and telling everyone a couple weeks early, but I was so proud of you, and I want everyone to know how committed you were to this child, how health conscious you were, how you would go online each week and tell me things like, ‘Our baby is the size of grapefruit right now, or “Did you know our baby has already started to develop eyelids?!’ I could feel the warmth and purpose our child gave you, and I knew I needed to be the best man I could possibly be for both of you, to keep you comfortable and safe.”

Forseth said “the amount of love and excitement” he had in his heart about his unborn child was “unlike anything [he’d] ever felt.”

“Listening to its heartbeat for the first time on the ultrasound, staring at the the ultrasound pictures on my fridge in awe of the little life growing inside of you. I couldn’t wait to be a father and I felt so blessed everyday that it would grow up with you as its mother. You would have been the best mom.”

Attached to his message was a photo of their stockings — including a stocking for their unborn child. An ultrasound photo of the unborn child was placed upon the stocking.

Forseth said he wrote the post while looking at the Christmas tree they found and cut down together, and the “beautifully wrapped and neatly stacked” presents from her surrounding its base. “There’s none under there to you because I haven’t wrapped them yet — procrastinating like always,” he wrote, promising not to open her gifts until Christmas morning. “But I want you to know that I got you a bunch of things you would have loved Ky.”

Among the gifts? “A vanity, so you finally would have a place to do your makeup instead of sharing the tiny little bathroom mirror with me in the morning, multiple books because you love to read, a soup thermos so you could pack hot lunches to your brand new pre-school teaching job….that you were so excited about, that beanie from Eddie Bauer that matched your scarf perfectly, your own set of camo clothing so you could hunt with me next year and not have to borrow my xlarge coat,” and “fuzzy socks and sweaters to keep you warm.”

His final words were heartbreaking.

“I know you’ll be the best Mom in heaven to our little one when he/she is born in June. I wish I could see its little face just one time. I know it would have been beautiful just like its mother,” he said — signing off with a note to his unborn child. “Rest in peace, Braylee or Talon, daddy loves you so much.”