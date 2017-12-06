One little boy has found the quickest way onto Santa’s naughty list – directly insult the big man in red himself.

The Virginian boy decided he was not going to follow the status quo when writing his annual letter to Santa, with the 6-year-old not mincing words to jolly Saint Nick.

The young Santa skeptic’s mother, Sarah McCammon, shared her son’s hilariously brutal note on Twitter Sunday. By Monday, it went viral with hundreds of comments, thousands of likes and retweets.

“Dear Santa, I’m only doing this for the class,” the young boy said in his introduction.

“I know your notty list is emty. And your good list is emty. and your life is emty. You dont know the trouble Ive had in my life. Good bye,” the boy wrote for his homework assignment with adorable misspellings.

“love, Im not telling you my name,” he concluded.

The boy’s mother later jokingly clarified on Twitter, “The ‘troubles’ in his life? His brother. Don’t call child services.”

On Monday, McCammon explained to Reuters that she’s raised her children to understand Santa is a “fun story” and that Christmas presents are gifted from real people.

“We’ve encouraged them to keep the truth about Santa to themselves at school,” she said. “Our son is creative and a bit precocious, so knowing his sense of humor, we thought it was hilarious,” shared McCammon, who also said that her younger son gets upset over how “his brother often beats him at video games.”