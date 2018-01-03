4-Year-Old Boy Sweetly Sings Song From 'Coco' to a Picture of His Baby Sister Who Passed Away

My son singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco" to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May. He's only 4 years old and he understands. He didn't even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday! Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!💕 pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

A young boy recently pulled out his toy guitar and gently strummed its strings as he sang a song from Coco in honor of his late baby sister.

On December 30, Samir Deais filmed his 4-year-old son, Alexander, singing the song “Remember Me” from the 2017 Disney-Pixar film, Coco. Alexander sweetly sang in front of an altar dedicated to his baby sister, Ava, on what would have been her first birthday. The family told the outlet, My San Antonio, that Ava died in May 1 of last year after developing hydronephrosis, a condition that causes kidneys swell due to a back up of urine, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Ava was just 4 months old.

“He’s only 4 years old and he understands,” Deais wrote in his tweet. “He didn’t even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday!”

Me, your mama, and your big brother all love and miss you baby girl. Even Alex notices you watching over us🌻❤️ #AvaLynn pic.twitter.com/Iz80zU32PZ — Samir (@SAM1R) July 27, 2017

The video, and the story behind it, have pulled at the heartstrings of thousands of people on social media, having garnered more than 121,000 favorites and 1.3 million views as of Wednesday.

After getting so much attention online, Deais expressed gratitude for the support so many had sent their way.

“My wife and were literally brought to tears seeing how much love Alex and Ava and our family has received. We were FLOORED last night!” he wrote in a tweet on January 2. “I couldn’t [be] more thankful. Thank you to everyone from our little family!”

Deasis says he and his wife, Stephanie, are now expecting their third child, a “rainbow baby”—a term given to an infant born after the loss of the sibling who came before them—and they have already picked a name: Stella Grace Deais.

"After every storm comes a rainbow" My wife and I are proud to announce the newest edition to this family. Stella Grace Deais💕 #RainbowBaby pic.twitter.com/CC0kWRgLFN — Samir (@SAM1R) October 31, 2017

The movie Coco follows 12-year-old Miguel Rivera as he enters the rich and colorful world of the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, the legendary singer, Ernesto de la Cruz. The song, “Remember Me,” is a recurring theme throughout the film, and is portrayed by multiple characters. The song is an attempt by its singer to comfort a loved one as they say farewell.

“Remember me, though I have to say goodbye, remember me, don’t let it make you cry,” the lyrics read. “For even if I’m far away I hold you in my heart, I sing a secret song to you each night we are apart.”