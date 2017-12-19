5-Year-Old Helps Apprehend the Grinch After Calling 911 to Stop Him from Stealing Christmas

A 5-year-old Mississippi boy took matters into his own hands over the weekend when he thought the Grinch was coming to steal his Christmas.

On Saturday, little TyLon Pittman took action when he thought the infamous green character was planning to put a damper on his holiday. He called 911 in hopes that police would prevent the crime.

And guess what? They did.

“Our dispatcher posted a status on Facebook that she had received a call from a little boy … and he told her he thought the Grinch was going to be coming to steal his Christmas,” Byram police officer Lauren Develle told the Clarion Ledger. “I asked her to send me his address.”

Develle showed up at the family’s home Saturday night to assure TyLon that his Christmas would be safe. The boy’s older brother, TeDera Dwayne Graves, posted video footage of the sweet encounter on Facebook.

“I can NOT make this up!!! My 5 year old brother called the police and said that the Grinch is stealing people Christmas and he don’t want him to steal his so they really came to our house!” Graves wrote. He added: “Officer Develle, thank you sooo much! You made his night!”

The Grinch Ron Batzdorff/Imagine Ent/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

During the meeting, Develle asked little TyLon, “So what are you going to do if he tries to steal your Christmas?”

“I want y’all to come back to my house and take him to jail,” TyLon replied, per the Ledger.

“The Grinch is not going to come steal your Christmas. I won’t let that happen,” Develle also promised TyLon.

On Monday, TyLon got to help police put the Grinch behind bars. Develle and the department apprehended a costumed Grinch right before TyLon’s eyes and gave the boy a chance to ask the criminal a few questions.

“Why are you stealing Christmas?” TyLon asked. The Grinch simply shrugged.

TyLon shut the Grinch into a holding cell and refused to let him out. The character ended up applauding TyLon for his bravery. And the boy’s family was thankful for the officers’ act.

“For them to go this far and have this happen, when he wants to be a police officer, it means a lot,” Graves told the Ledger. “And it just shows that there are some really good people out there.”