Boston Bombing Survivors Who Inspired Upcoming Film Announce Divorce

Boston Bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and wife Erin Hurley, whose relationship will be featured in the upcoming movie Stronger, are getting divorced.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they’ve decided to end their relationship, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jeff and Erin have decided that it is best to move forward as friends,” a statement to the outlet reads. “Though their relationship has changed, their admiration, love and mutual respect for each other will never waver. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their daughter, Nora, and ask for privacy.”

Bauman lost both his legs during the bomb attack during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. He was waiting for his then-girlfriend, Hurley, to finish the race.

The pair welcomed a girl they named Nora in July 2014 and wed a few months later.

Bauman wrote about his recovery in the book Stronger, which was adapted into the upcoming film starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and Tatiana Maslany as Hurley.

An AP photo of Bauman being rushed away in a wheelchair by three rescuers became one of the most memorable images of the April 15 bombings, which killed three people and injured several hundred others.

Stronger is slated to hit theaters later this year.