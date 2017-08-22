Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver, Boyfriend of WWE Star Dana Brooke, Dies Suddenly at 26

Renowned body builder, Dallas McCarver, has died at the age of 26, the Boca Raton Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.
Officers responded to a 911 call at the bodybuilder’s residence on Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Roton, Florida, just after midnight on August 21. No foul play is suspected at this time and police are now awaiting the medical examiner’s report, Public Information Manager of the Boca Raton Police Department, Mark Economou, tells PEOPLE.
WWE superstar Dana Brooke, McCarver’s girlfriend, told McCarver that she loved him over the phone shortly before a friend found the 300-pounder unconscious in his home, she told TMZ. It appears he may have choked on food, she added.
McCarver, known as “Big Country,” had been a star within the body building community since he was 21, and had placed 8th in the 2016 Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas last September. He was very active on social media and posted a workout video on August 21.
Could've been a little slower and better under control wth these 160s today… but sometimes you've just got to let the intensity flow. Great chest day with @josh_lenartowicz in @project_flex_fl #DragonsLair ! That damn @redcon1official #Silencer had me sweating like a whore in church boy! Whew!!!! #HotAsHell #LoveIt #DoTheHardSfuff #bigcountry #dallasmccarver #outgrowyourego #redcon1
Those in the fitness and bodybuilding community took to social media in response to his death:
McCarver had a medical scare during the 2017 Arnold Classic in Australia when he almost collapsed on stage during prejudging. In an Instagram post, McCarver attributed the scare to a battle with bronchitis that affected his breathing.
On August 21, hours before his death, Brooke posted a “Mancrush Monday” photograph in honor of McCarver to her Instagram account.
“Someone who day in and day out is helping and giving so much to so many people,” she said of her beau in the photo’s caption. “[McCarver] is one of the most genuine people I have ever met.”