Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver, Boyfriend of WWE Star Dana Brooke, Dies Suddenly at 26

Renowned body builder, Dallas McCarver, has died at the age of 26, the Boca Raton Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the bodybuilder’s residence on Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Roton, Florida, just after midnight on August 21. No foul play is suspected at this time and police are now awaiting the medical examiner’s report, Public Information Manager of the Boca Raton Police Department, Mark Economou, tells PEOPLE.

WWE superstar Dana Brooke, McCarver’s girlfriend, told McCarver that she loved him over the phone shortly before a friend found the 300-pounder unconscious in his home, she told TMZ. It appears he may have choked on food, she added.

McCarver, known as “Big Country,” had been a star within the body building community since he was 21, and had placed 8th in the 2016 Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas last September. He was very active on social media and posted a workout video on August 21.

Those in the fitness and bodybuilding community took to social media in response to his death:

Rest In Peace To Dallas Mccarver. It's A Sad Day For The Sport Of Bodybuilding. — Lo Keys (@LoKeys910) August 22, 2017

RIP Dallas McCarver. Young body builder taken way too young. Life is so precious. pic.twitter.com/p1pru6o8aO — ian asher (@IanAsherFitness) August 22, 2017

Hearing the news on Dallas McCarver this morning really has me re considering a lot of goals and my interested. I'm in shock. Disbelief. — Justin Mihaly (@JustinMihaly) August 22, 2017

Today we lost a great bodybuilder but an even greater person. So many lives impacted, encouraged and uplifted because of your only life here on earth @dallasmccarver A post shared by Joshua Lenartowicz (@josh_lenartowicz) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

McCarver had a medical scare during the 2017 Arnold Classic in Australia when he almost collapsed on stage during prejudging. In an Instagram post, McCarver attributed the scare to a battle with bronchitis that affected his breathing.

On August 21, hours before his death, Brooke posted a “Mancrush Monday” photograph in honor of McCarver to her Instagram account.

💪🏼Still got some time left to post #mcm –someone who Day in and day out is helping and giving so much to so many people !@dallasmccarver is one of the most genuine people I have ever met A post shared by ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

“Someone who day in and day out is helping and giving so much to so many people,” she said of her beau in the photo’s caption. “[McCarver] is one of the most genuine people I have ever met.”