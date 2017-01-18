‘Bless You All’: 108-Year-Old Ohio Woman Won’t Be Forced Out of Assisted Living Facility After Strangers Donate Over $40,000

Carrie Rausch is staying put.

For months, the 108-year-old Columbus, Ohio matriarch has been facing an uncertain future. She had outlived her savings and could not afford to remain at the assisted living facility she called home for years unless she could come up with $40,000 to cover another year of room and board.

Last week, Rausch’s daughter, Susan Hatfield who had been trying to raise the money for her mom on GoFundMe for two months, shared her story on PEOPLE.com.

“My mom has always said the Lord will take care of her,” Hatfield, 67, told PEOPLE. “I just hope the Lord isn’t above working through GoFundMe.”

Within 24 hours of the story posting, Hatfield’s campaign, “Keep Carrie in Her Current Home,” exceeded its goal. As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised $56,000 from more than 900 people.

“Oh my goodness!” Rausch said in reaction to the news. “It makes me feel wonderful that I have a lot of people that care.”

The grandmother of four and great grandmother of six lived independently in her own home (her husband died in 1995) until the age of 105. At that point, she moved into an assisted living facility following a few bad falls.

Over the past few years, Rausch has come to feel like the facility is home and participates in weekly outings and activities like live music and flower arranging. She paid for the costs with her savings and the proceeds from the sale of the house she and her husband built after marrying in 1934.

But this year, those funds ran out. Hatfield said she felt like the family needed a miracle. After Rausch’s story was shared on PEOPLE, donations came pouring in.

“It was a little bit like going to sleep and then waking up in a different reality,” Hatfield says. “It feels truly incredible.”

The vast majority of donations came from strangers who were moved by Rausch’s spirit and her story. Many donors left comments explaining that they’d donated in memory of their own mothers, or that they were giving $108 – a dollar for every year Rausch has lived.

“The level of support and some of the comments have renewed my faith that people still care for strangers,” Hatfield says. “This is proof that there is human kindness.”

Rausch, too, was eager to share a message of thanks with the hundreds of people who saw her story and were moved to help.

“I want to say bless you all and I appreciate it and I really, really thank you,” she said in a video message recorded by Hatfield. “It’s a blessing and you’re all a blessing – to me and to all of us.”