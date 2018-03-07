Bisexual Pro Wrestler Reveals How His Boyfriend's YouTube Video Inspired Him to Come Out

Though Anthony Bowens has taken on some of professional wrestling’s most intimidating fighters, he didn’t feel comfortable to come out to his fellow athletes about his sexuality, that is, until he got a little help from his boyfriend.

The 27-year-old from New Jersey kept his bisexuality under wraps from friends and family for the majority of his life. Even when he entered a relationship with his boyfriend, Michael Pavano, Bowens asked him to keep their love a secret. It wasn’t until Pavano later uploaded a YouTube video that introduced Bowens as his boyfriend, and Bowens’ friends in the wrestling world viewed it, that he saw they were supportive of him. Coming out, he discovered, could be better than he thought.

This inspired Bowens to announce his sexuality to his loved ones in a Facebook post.

“I turned on my phone, and I read through all the comments that I’d received on the status. And it was overwhelmingly positive,” Bowens recalls. “And then I broke down. And it just …It was just a relief.”

