Bill Gates Was This Woman’s Secret Santa — and He Gave Her the Most Thoughtful Gifts Ever!

One Reddit user got a very special Christmas present from Jolly Old …. Bill Gates!

The user, known as Aerrix, got the surprise of a lifetime last week when she arrived home to find that the wealthy business mogul sent her presents as part of Reddit’s Secret Santa Gift exchange.

“I WON SECRET SANTA…BILL GATES WAS MY SANTA!” she titled a Reddit post about the exchange. She noted that Gates sent her a “HUGE BOX” filled with gifts — “I was just … flabbergasted.”

Gates apparently did his research on the dog-loving mother who has made her love of video games (particularly the Legend of Zelda), Harry Potter and The Little Mermaid known on her Reddit gifts profile page.

“I just had to go for the two unwrapped boxes that said ‘Aerrix’s Mittens’ and ‘Clairrix’s Mittens’ first. My dog’s name is Claire, btw. how freakin CUTE IS THAT?!” she gushed in the post. “He got me ZELDA MITTENS and you guys, matching ones for my DOWG!”

The business mogul didn’t stop the gift-giving there. According to Aerrix, Gates sent a Minecraft edition Xbox One along with three controllers, a Zelda blanket, a Zelda master sword made out of paper and Harry Potter slippers.

As if all of that weren’t enough to make Aerrix’s Christmas the best one yet, Gates apparently graced the Reddit user with a Cajun cookbook — “I’m from Southern Louisiana,” she wrote — along with a framed, photoshopped picture of Aerrix with her husband and Gates.

In addition to the gift haul, Aerrix said the business mogul made a donation to non-profit organization code.org in her name “to give more students the chance to learn computer science,” she wrote.

“Which is AWESOME because it’s something near and dear to my heart as my husband is a programmer and my brother has a degree in computer science!” Aerrix added.

Miracle on 22nd Street! New York Couple Mistakenly Receives Letters Addressed to Santa — and Turns Them Into Act of Kindness

Gates has been a part of Reddit’s Secret Santa gift exchange since at least 2013, CNN reports. Stars like Alyssa Milano and Snoop Dogg have also joined the exchange.

Now, excuse us while we go sign up for Reddit’s star-studded gift exchange.