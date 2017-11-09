Ben Stiller wants to make sure no one forgets that the people of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands still need help in the wake of the deadly hurricanes that devastated U.S. territories earlier year.

“There is a lot going on in the world and it’s easy for the news coverage to move on to the new thing, but these are our fellow Americans and they are still in need of our help,” the actor says of having his non-profit, The Stiller Foundation, partner with music legend Cher and Icelandic Glacial to donate over 600,000 bottles of water to the thousands of people on the islands who are still without access to running water.

“I am so glad I’m able to help in the way that me and my foundations has been able to but there’s something everyone can do. You don’t have to start big, you can help in even the smallest way and it can make a big difference,” says Stiller. “There’s a lot still to be done — and there will be for long time. We can’t forget about these people who need our support.”

“This tragedy has had a devastating impact on the communities, and water is one of the most basic needs to get everyone back on their feet,” says Jon Olafsson, Chairman and Co-Founder of Icelandic Glacial.

Adds CEO Reza Mirza, “With the assistance of Ben and Cher and the incredible reach of their voices, we hope that our water will not only reach the families in need, but also raise awareness for continued support from around the country.”

Cher first partnered with Icelandic in 2016 to provide clean water to the residents of Flint, Michigan, in the wake of their contaminated water crisis.