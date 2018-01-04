Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Shakes San Francisco Bay Area Residents in Early Morning Hours

Northern Californians woke in the middle of the night to 4.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the San Francisco Bay Area.

The earthquake struck at 2:39 a.m. local time and was centered two miles outside Berkeley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced via tweet that there were no immediate reports of damages.

The USGS said that a quake of this intensity typically would be felt by many indoors, likening the sensation to a “heavy truck striking a building.” It also has the potential to damage dishes, windows and doors.

Transit agencies reported there may be delays in the morning commute while they check for any damage.

“Expect major delays with our first trains this morning,” announced the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit. “Trains will be performing track inspections due to earlier seismic activity.”

Expect major delays with our first trains this morning. Trains will be performing track inspections due to earlier seismic activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 4, 2018

No reports of damages from the region at this time. #earthquake #whatsshakincalifornia https://t.co/cSPgzjoMb5 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) January 4, 2018

#Earthquake took out some items at San Leandro Safeway pic.twitter.com/GiXiaputFi — John De Motto (@johnDemotto) January 4, 2018

Felt a big jolt and rolling. Picture frames, etc, fell down. We are standing outside because the fire alarm went off. SFPD & SFFD is here now. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/8dMu58spUt — Riya (@loislane28) January 4, 2018

Well, that was enough to keep me awake for a while. #Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/on3nAmg7uD — Tessa Marks (@tkmtwit) January 4, 2018

Because who in the bay isn’t laying in bed in their post-panic-attack looking at #earthquake tweets. — shimen_k (@shimen_k) January 4, 2018

Twitter forreal the most reliable news source… I had to check here first to make sure I wasn't crazy. #earthquake — ty$ (@Tyriveraa) January 4, 2018

Nothing brings the Bay Area together more than tweeting about an #earthquake in the middle of the night. 🤪 — Nicklaus Morton (@NicklausMorton) January 4, 2018

Enough people felt the tremor to make #earthquake the top trending topic worldwide.

One man took a video of items that had fallen off the shelves at a store in San Leonardo, while others used the social media site to confirm what they had just felt.

“Twitter forreal the most reliable news source… I had to check here first to make sure I wasn’t crazy,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Nothing brings the Bay Area together more than tweeting about an #earthquake in the middle of the night.”