4 Injured, 6 Children Missing Following Overnight House Fire in Baltimore

A woman and three children have been hospitalized after a house fire broke out at a Baltimore residence early Thursday morning, and six children are missing, officials say.

Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark told WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore that crews were waiting for construction equipment to arrive to clear the debris and search for six more children who are unaccounted for and may still be inside.

“At this time, we have had a collapse of the unit itself — the third floor and second floor have collapsed,” Clark said. “So currently, right now, it’s very difficult for firefighters to even get inside to do a secondary search to see if there is anyone else inside the dwelling.”

The woman and two of the children who were rescued are in critical condition, according to the outlet.

According to Mike Schuh of CBS Baltimore, all nine children are believed to be from the same family and the fire department said they have no reason to believe the six missing will be found alive.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.

The Baltimore Fire Department was not immediately available for further comment.

#Baltimore FD: All 9 kids believed to be from same family, 6 missing, no reason to believe they will be found alive. @cbsbaltimore #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/K2ba6NO6DB — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) January 12, 2017

Little closer of a view… the roof is still smoldering where it collapsed. pic.twitter.com/nhGjpV4KFL — Colin Campbell (@cmcampbell6) January 12, 2017

My prayers are with this family and the first responders. An absolute tragedy….my goodness. https://t.co/8w7PWd7Utd — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) January 12, 2017

Hug your kids. Hug them hard and hug them long. This fire is just an unspeakable tragedy. Puts little crap in perspective. — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) January 12, 2017

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith expressed his sadness over the event on Twitter.

“Hug your kids. Hug them hard and hug them long,” he said. “This fire is just an unspeakable tragedy. Puts little crap in perspective.”