A Baby’s Shocking Death From Virus That Causes Cold Sores: ‘She Had a Doctor for Every Organ in Her Body,’ Says Mom

Nicole and Shane Sifrit—whose 18-day-old daughter, Mariana Reese Sifrit, died on July 18 after doctors believe she contracted the herpes simplex virus from a kiss—are on a crusade to remind parents to monitor the people who come into contact with their newborns, even if they are close relatives or friends.

“This has happened to way more families than just us,” Nicole tells PEOPLE. “People send me pictures of their babies that went through the same thing, and it’s crazy. She’s not the only baby.”

The events that would lead to their daughter’s death began as Nicole, 32, and Shane, 38, prepared for their wedding ceremony on the evening of July 7, when then-week-old Mariana appeared exhausted and unwilling to eat. The couple thought the newborn may have simply been exhausted from the day’s activities, so they continued on with the event.

But two hours into the reception, Mariana’s health had worsened. Her lack of responsiveness—which the couple attributed to fatigue—suddenly seemed more serious. The couple left their guests and rushed to take Mariana to the emergency room at nearby Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

It was after a spinal tap that doctors discovered Mariana had contracted herpes simplex virus type 1. The virus would spread throughout her body and slowly shut down her kidneys and liver. “She had a doctor for every organ in her body,” Nicole says. The infection led to Mariana’s death almost 10 days later on July 18 at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. The couple made the emotional choice to disconnect Mariana from the devices attached to her body after doctors announced they could do no more for her.

“We let her know she didn’t have to fight anymore,” Nicole says. “[Shane and I] made the decision between the two of us that her point in life was to save other kids.”

Doctors believe someone infected with HSV-1 may have kissed Mariana and infected her with the virus commonly known to cause cold sores in the mouth and lips. HSV-1 can lead to complications such as meningitis—an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes—which happened to Mariana.

To keep Mariana’s memory alive, Nicole is asking parents who’ve experienced similar tragedies to share their stories. By sharing them, she believes that they might warn those who are infected with the virus to avoid direct contact with infants, even if they’re not showing the traditional signs of the virus (such as a cold sore). Pediatricians generally recommend that parents keep their newborns away from people for a month after birth. For Nicole and Shane, even the comfort and safety of a small backyard gathering still proved dangerous for their baby.

“Be aware of who you have come to the hospital, make sure people are washing their hands,” Nicole warns. “Be protective over your baby and don’t feel that you’re being rude. Protecting your child is your job, and don’t feel like you’re hurting other people’s feelings.”

Nicole says she will always cherish the days when her “princess” was just a happy and healthy girl. “She was the perfect baby,” Nicole remembers. “She was very peaceful. Just looking at her—everything just seemed perfect.”