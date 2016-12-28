Baby Waits Just 40 Minutes for Liver Transplant: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything This Fast’ Says Doctor

The parents of a baby born in July never expected how quickly their sick child would receive a liver transplant after they put him on the wait list.

Shortly after Daniel McCabe was born he was diagnosed with biliary atresia – a rare disorder that causes scarring in the liver and blocks the bile ducts. After receiving an evaluation at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, his condition quickly became dire, according to KTRK.

So on December 13, at 10:15 a.m., his mother, Melody McCabe, put her 5-month-old on the wait list for a new organ, expecting to wait a while for a match. Typically, it takes a child 86 days to find a donor liver.

“I think it was the best thing for him. He was deteriorating fairly rapidly, even for this disease. Usually it’s not so fast, and he really needed that liver as soon as possible,” pediatric liver specialist Dr. Saeed Mohammed told the news outlet.

It was just 40 minutes later when the doctor received a call saying they had a potential match.

“The doctor came into the room and he was very quiet, and it felt like he was quiet for a very long time and I was expecting bad news. And when he said, ‘He has a liver,’ I’m still in shock at how quickly that was,” Melody told KTRK.

Added Dr. Mohammed: “I’ve never seen anything this fast.”

Right as Daniel’s medical information was posted on the wait list, so was the deceased donors, the outlet reports. Because he was so sick, he was eligible to be matched right away.

He’s now doing very well as he recovers at the hospital and is expected to go home in February.