Baby Survives After Pregnant Mother Is Killed in Crash, Dead Woman's Twin Also Critically Injured

Doctors managed to save the life of a baby by delivering the infant four weeks early after her mother was mortally injured in a car accident.

Mackenzie Ann Monreal, 22, was critically injured and later died following the crash in Flint, Michigan, on April 28.

Monreal, who was pregnant with her second child, was traveling in a car with her twin sister when they collided with another vehicle, the Associated Press reports. One of the cars allegedly failed to stop at a blinking light, according to the wire service.

The expectant mom, her sister, Caitlin, and a third person were taken to Hurley Medical Center.

Doctors were able to save the baby but tragically, a short time later, Monreal died from her injuries.

“Everyone is in shock with what’s going on,” Liana Witt, Mackenzie’s cousin, told FOX 6. “It’s a lot to take in.”

The baby — named Ava Rose — is still in Hurley Medical Center’s NICU to receive breathing assistance, CBS affiliate WNEM reports. Monreal’s family have started a donation page on GoFundMe to help pay for Monreal’s funeral. In three days it has raised over $1,700 of its $20,000 goal.

“She was so excited about this baby,” Witt told WNEM. “It’s a miracle that [the baby] is here and we’re happy to have her.”

Monreal’s twin sister is recovering in the hospital but is still listed in critical condition, according to the news station. A third victim of the accident, Christopher McChester, 35, is listed in good condition.

It is unclear who was in which vehicle, and neither alcohol nor drugs are considered to be factors in the accident, the AP reports, though an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

“They were good girls,” Witt said of the two sisters. “They stuck together in one thing about the twins is that they were always together. If I were to see them out. If I saw McKenzie, Caitlin was right behind her.”

The family hosted a $1 taco drive on Tuesday in order to help raise money for expenses following Monreal’s death and the recovery of her twin sister.

“There’s a brand new baby that doesn’t have a mom,” Witt said of the financial difficulties facing the family as they help to raise Ava Rose. “Takes a lot of money to raise kids.”