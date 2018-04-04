Wife Who Lost Military Husband at 6 Weeks Pregnant Poses with Newborn in Emotional Photo Shoot

On August 2, Brittany Harris’ world was shattered when she learned that her husband, Army Spc. Christopher Harris, had been killed by a suicide bomber while serving in Afghanistan.

“I was devastated, to say the least. I felt like I couldn’t breathe; my heart literally and physically hurt,” Harris, 26, tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t want to eat, sleep or speak to anyone, but I made myself get up and keep going to make sure my pregnancy was healthy. I forced myself to be as healthy as I could no matter how bad I wanted to just lay in bed and cry.”

Harris was six weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child when Christopher was killed, and from that point on, she has devoted herself to making sure her husband’s presence could be felt throughout her journey with their child.

In October, she incorporated Christopher’s fellow soldiers in a gender reveal that announced she was having a baby girl.

“Chris was wonderful,” she says. “His happiness was contagious and everyone that met him wanted to be his friend. He was full of life and never knew a dull moment.”

Brittany Harris with her daughter, Christian NPS Photography Pinehurst

RELATED: Army Veteran Dad Tries to Fit Lifetime of Dreams Into His Dying Son’s Final Months: ‘He Saved Me

Harris welcomed her baby girl, Christian, on the afternoon of March 17. She arrived weighing 6 lbs, 5 ounces.

“The moment I saw Christian I cried and held her to my chest. I couldn’t believe she was finally in my arms,” Harris, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, recalls. “I finally had something so beautiful that brought me the most amazing feeling.”

Christian Harris with her late father's uniform NPS Photography Pinehurst

After the St. Patrick’s Day birth, Harris set up a photo shoot with Natasha Price Sewell of NPS Photography to feature the newborn with her father’s Army uniform—a reminder that his memory will never be far away.

“I wanted Christian to be in Chris’s uniform because I felt it was a perfect tribute to Chris. I was able to show the patriotism he had and include that with his daughter,” Harris says. “I want Chris to be forever remembered. I want his name mentioned as often as possible. I want people to tell stories about the good times they had with him.”

Christian Harris NPS Photography Pinehurst

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Since Christopher’s death in August, Harris has learned much about staying strong during unimaginable circumstances. She wants other widows who have lost loved ones to remember to keep moving forward even when things are their most difficult.

“Just keep waking up every day. Keep doing the things you want to give up on,” she says. “Do whatever it takes to keep moving forward because I promise someone out there is looking up to you. Someone else sees you as an inspiration even though you might feel like your life is falling apart.”

Christian Harris NPS Photography Pinehurst

Despite the grief she has felt over the last several months, Harris says her baby girl has given her a new perspective on life.

“I absolutely love being a mom,” she says. “I feel like I’ve found my purpose.”