Baby Boy Sees His Military Dad for the First Time with New Glasses After Emotional Homecoming

Talk about an emotional homecoming.

Captain Brandon Caldwell with the United States Air Force recently returned from a two-month deployment in Antarctica, coming home to his wife Amanda and their 9-month-old son Reagan, who started wearing glasses shortly after his dad left.

In the video, Brandon holds his son while singing, “Pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake, baker’s man,” while Reagan dances excitedly in his dad’s arms and looks up at him.

At one point in the song, the little boy pauses and rests his head against Brandon’s chest, while the proud dad pulls him close and becomes visibly emotional.

Reagan has Group B Strep (GBS), which has led to numerous health complications aside from his need for glasses like sepsis, meningitis and seizures, meaning the little boy has spent a lot of time in the intensive care unit, Amanda said in an interview with 6ABC

Reagan is definitely making improvements, but Amanda no longer works in her previous job as a teacher, instead spending time at home with Reagan to care for him and bring him to appointments with doctors who are hours away from the family’s home.

And though the couple, who live in Broadalbin, New York, had their doubts about Reagan remembering his dad, those were obviously quickly put to rest.

“This was the hardest deployment yet by far and you can see how hard it was for Brandon to be away from Reagan by the emotion he showed when he finally had him in his arms again,” Amanda said. “Reagan did not skip a beat, and is loving having Daddy back home.”