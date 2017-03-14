Baby Girl Delivered on Chicago Expressway During Snowstorm: ‘Mom and Baby Are Doing Great’

Welcome to the world, baby Renetta!

A newborn girl was safely delivered in a mid-size car Tuesday morning on Chicago’s Lake Short Drive with help from Chicago Fire Department emergency medical technicians, according to DNAinfo.com.

The family was on their way to Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago when they got stuck in stand-still traffic due to storm Stella.

The parents quickly realized they weren’t going to make it to the hospital.

First responders Anthony Prowell and Kim Bailey rushed to the scene. They had been told it was a “maternity” call and Prowell expected the mother might have her baby, according to the outlet.

By the time Prowell and Bailey arrived, the mother’s water had already broken. Renetta, who weighs just over 7 pounds, according to DNAinfo.com, was born at 7:45 a.m.

Prowell cut the cord and Bailey transported the baby to an ambulance to check her vital signs.

“The baby had a good, strong cry. The color was good and everything,” Prowell told the outlet.

Bailey says the snow was “coming down like crazy” when Renetta was born.

Thankfully, mom and baby are both “doing great.”

Says Prowell, “They were very thankful. It was good. The baby’s still good.”