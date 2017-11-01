It’s Alive! Baby Born on Halloween Has a Name That Couldn’t Be More Perfect

A Florida couple welcomed a baby Frankenstein into their family — on the absolutely perfect day.

Jessica Frankenstein gave birth to her baby boy on Halloween at Florida’s Winter Park Memorial Hospital. His name? , Oskar Gary Frankenstein.

The family originally expected him to come days earlier, on October 28, but after Saturday came and went it seemed as if their mini Frankenstein had plans of his own.

“He was due four days ago and he decided to wait until Halloween,” grandmother Jennifer Frankenstein told WKMG News.

Jessica went through 14 hours of labor until Oskar’s birth at 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Everybody’s safe and sound and we’re super excited,” grandma Jennifer said.

Jennifer told WKMG that Oskar is her first grandchild, and the first member of the family to be born on the spooky holiday. However, she has a 13-year-old daughter who shares the August 30 birthday of author Mary Shelley

Shelley brought the monster to life two centuries ago in her acclaimed novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, which follows a young scientist named Victor Frankenstein whose experiments lead him to create a grotesque creature that he resents — and who has since become a Halloween icon.