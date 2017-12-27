A baby born weeks before his due date will one day be splitting cake and presents with his mother, who shares his Christmas birthday.

Hannah and Joshua Streeter had just returned home from driving around their neighborhood looking at Christmas lights on Sunday evening when Hannah came down with a “weird feeling.” The soon-to-be mother, who still had five weeks to go until her son’s due date, suddenly had to go to the bathroom more often than usual, and shortly after, her water broke. The couple then rushed to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and discovered Hannah was already 4 centimeters dilated.

“We weren’t expecting that, it was five weeks early!” Joshua Streeter, 33, tells PEOPLE. “We were like, ‘Oh dang, this is really about to happen.’ ”

Joshua Streeter

About 10 hours later on Christmas morning, the couple welcomed their son, Logan Wayne Streeter, into the world, five weeks before his due date on Feb. 3. But the surprise birth also served as a double Christmas and birthday gift for Hannah, who was born on Christmas day 27 years ago.

“I know for my wife, for it to be on her birthday, it was the best birthday present she could have got,” Joshua says of Logan, who was born weighing 5 lbs., 14 oz. “I was like, who cares about all the Christmas presents at home, I have the best gift right here!”

Joshua admits they were nervous when they discovered Logan was going to be delivered early. The couple has come a long way after trying to conceive for over a year. They’d tried fertility treatments and were just days away from starting in vitro fertilization when a pregnancy test—followed by three more tests just to make sure—came back positive over Memorial Day weekend.

“It was so unlikely before that we would even get to that point, and then to hear he was coming out early, we thought it was another roadblock,” Joshua recalls. “But he is doing really good today, he actually just opened his eyes for the first time, and they just got him off the ventilator and he’s eating well.”

Joshua Streeter

Interestingly enough, Logan completes a trifecta of holiday birthdays for the family: Logan and Hannah both share Christmas, and Joshua was born on Valentine’s Day.

Of course, the double birthdays on Christmas means Joshua is really going to have his hands even more full come this time of year, but the happy dad is more than excited to shower his family with love.

“I was so excited, I’ve been waiting for him for so long,” Joshua says. “Every chance I have I try to go see him and spend time with him, talk to him and hold him.”