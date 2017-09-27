Baby Born at Just 13 Ounces Celebrates First Birthday with His ‘Amazed’ Parents

A baby boy delivered at just 6 months old and weighing 13 ounces wasn’t expected to make it through the night. But despite the grim prognosis doctors gave, little Dylan Franklin pulled through — and has continued to defy the odds every since.

On Sunday, Dylan — now 14 pounds — celebrated his first birthday.

“A lot of people don’t give babies his size a chance, especially how small he was and the fact that the doctor’s told us he’s gonna die,” Dylan’s father, Dedrick Franklin, of Southhaven, Tennessee, told WREG.

While Dedrick and his wife Paige had many sleepless and anxious nights after she gave birth, they quickly realized how strong their baby boy was.

When they were told “he may not live through the night,” he made it to two more nights,” Paige said about those crucial days.

Added Franklin: “Every day he amazes us. I said as long as he’s fighting I need to keep on fighting right along with him.”

Although he’s healthy, doctors have told Dylan’s parents that he could face developmental delays in the future.

“There’s hope because look at him, nobody gave him a chance at all,” said the proud dad.