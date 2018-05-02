Watch: Confused Baby Adorably Plays in the Summer Rain with Her Dad

A baby girl from Georgia was confused when she saw rain coming down in the summertime, but her bewilderment turned into happiness the moment she let the rain fall on her face.

In footage from PEOPLE’s video series, The Upbeat, in association with Citi, a little girl named Harper is seen being held by her father as rain pours outside of their home in Atlanta. Because the skies were beautiful and sunny earlier that day, Harper seems confused about all of the rainfall coming down, and her father asks if they should go outside—and Harper doesn’t say a peep as she remains transfixed on the loud rain showering from the clouds.

“All right, here we go,” her father says as he begins to walk out of the open garage door. “Here we go!”

As they head into the rain, Harper’s face lights up like a kid in a candy store.

“Oh no we’re getting all wet!” her father yells while dancing in the rain with Harper in his arms.

The two quickly come back inside soaking wet, and Harper is all smiles. Without a moment’s hesitation, she points her hand to the rain, gesturing that she wants to go back outside.

“More?” her father asks. “You want more rain?”