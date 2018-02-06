Bride Signs Sweet Song to Her Deaf Husband as She Walks Down the Aisle: 'It Was a Magical Moment'

An Australian bride wanted to honor her husband, who is deaf, in an extra special way on their wedding day.

Liz Shoesmith, of Sydney, Australia, decided to forgo the traditional walk down the aisle when she wed Scott on Jan. 26. Instead, she signed a song in front of Scott and all their family and friends in a moment she calls “magical.”



“Even though Scott is deaf, I have never felt more heard in my life. For every joy he has brought into my life over the last two years, I wanted to surprise him with my entrance,” Shoesmith, 41, told Love What Matters.

Footage of the sweet display showed Shoesmith standing at the beginning of the aisle in a strapless wedding gown. She began to sign the words to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

“I won’t lie, I was terrified before walking into the ceremony,” she told the site. “But the moment I locked eyes with him I never looked away and it was a special moment just between the two of us. He held it together for a few seconds before crying the whole way through the song.”

She continued: “He has re-watched the video a hundred times since and he still cries every time.”

In another wedding video, Scott is shown wiping tears from his eyes during his bride’s tribute. And the video of Shoesmith’s display has amassed more than 20,000 shares on Facebook.

“This is how I chose to honor my deaf husband at our wedding ceremony yesterday,” she wrote alongside the video. “It was a magical moment and one neither of us will ever forget.”

According to Shoesmith’s Facebook page, she and Scott run the Inclusive Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes inclusivity within organizations and businesses.