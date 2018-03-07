Artist Paul Robinson on How His Friendships Grew After Coming Out: They 'Tripled in Closeness'

Artist Paul Robinson knew from a young age that he was gay, but he tried to “push it away as if it didn’t exist,” he says.

Robinson says he tried to date girls in high school but felt like a “fraud.” Then at 26, he dated a man for the first time, and when he told a friend about it, he finally felt like a huge weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

“My friendships that I thought were very close tripled in closeness after I came out to them,” Robinson, 53, says. “You realize you’re sharing half of your life. Being gay for me is a large part of who I am.”

Paul Robinson Gary Gershoff/WireImage

In Coming Out Stories, a new video series from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, 16 LGBTQ people from all walks of life share how they opened up to friends, family and the world — and how their lives changed.

One inspiration for the series: the new movie Love, Simon (in theaters March 16), a moving comedy-drama about a gay teen (Nick Robinson) struggling with how to come out to his friends and parents (played by Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel). Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti (the producer behind TV’s Riverdale and Supergirl) tells his own coming out story in the series, as does costar Keiynan Lonsdale.

Others sharing their stories include Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Grey’s Anatomy actress Sara Ramirez, retired NBA player Jason Collins, social media star Tyler Oakley and Brooke Guinan, a New York City firefighter who is transgender.

PEOPLE and EW partnered with GLSEN, a nonprofit that fights to make schools safe for all kids, to create Coming Out Stories. See all the hilarious and heartbreaking tales at people.com/comingoutstories or on PeopleTV (download the app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device).