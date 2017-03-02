Arkansas Grandmother to Carry Baby for Son and Daughter-In-Law: ‘I Am Beyond Blessed’

Patty Resecker of Texarkana, Arkansas, didn’t think twice when her son and daughter-in-law asked her to be their surrogate.

Kayla and Cody Jones, who have been married for four years, are eager to start a family, but Kayla can’t carry or deliver a baby due to a tumor she had removed from her uterus when she was 17 years old, according to KSLA.

That’s when Resecker stepped in. The 49-year-old, whose last pregnancy was 20 years ago, offered to be a surrogate for the couple.

“It has been 10 years knowing I would have to use a surrogate to have children. I’m glad it is somebody I can trust because, if I can’t do it, you know,” Kayla told the outlet.

Added Cody: “I think it is really special in that way that she will actually be carrying her grandbaby.”

The transfer procedure will take place next week at a Dallas area clinic. The couple said they should know within six to 10 days after the procedure whether it was successful.

“I am beyond blessed to be able to do that,” Resecker told the news outlet.

Kayla took to Facebook to share her appreciation for her mother-in-law’s amazing act.

“I cannot put into words how grateful I am for this woman,” she wrote. “Our kid is going to know that he/she was so loved; his grandmother was willing to endure blood draws, intramuscular injections, multiple testing, and nine months of pregnancy to get them here.

“They say it takes a village to raise a kid, but in our case it takes a village to get them here. We are so grateful for our friends/family and all the support we have received. God is good.”

As the excitement builds, Kayla says her main focus is the health of her baby and mother-in-law.

“My biggest concern is to make sure not only is the baby healthy, but my mother-in-law stays healthy, too,” she told the news outlet. “[I’ve] got a good mother-in-law. Most people don’t like their mother-in-law, but I’ve got a good one,” says Kayla.