Arizona Police Deputy Raises Funds for 3-Year-Old He Helped Save From Drowning in Backyard Pool

An Arizona police deputy is going above and beyond the call of duty to help the family of a toddler who is in critical condition after falling into a neighbor’s pool on February 17.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Christian Kaufman, was called to the scene of a Queen Creek, Arizona, home after 3-year-old Noah Chapman fell into a neighbor’s pool around after he either climbed over or underneath their fence, according to reports.

“It affected me in a different way, just seeing this little boy be given and administered CPR, just seeing his condition, it was like nothing I’d ever seen in my entire life,” Kaufman told ABC 15.

After the boy was brought into the hospital, 22-year-old Kaufman went to the hospital as well, and he was deeply affected by what he witnessed next.

“The father was led into this trauma room and I turned around and saw this dad standing over his lifeless son,” Kaufman told the news outlet, adding that he prayed with the family and placed his hand on the boy’s head. “When I felt this little boy’s hair in my hand’s, it completely changed me. My heart just broke.”

Christian Kaufman

After leaving the hospital, Kaufman felt the need to do more. Two days later, he called the family and asked if he could create a GoFundMe page for them. According to the fundraising page, Chapman is still in critical condition after going 30 minutes without his heart beating on his own.

Kaufman says that while “this is our job and our career,” people like him also “strip down out of [our uniform] and go into normal city clothes.”

He added: “We have a heart and it’s really why we do the job.”

“Noah is fighting hard and has a long ways to go, but everyone is hopeful and prayful for his recovery,” reads part of the statement on the GoFundMe page. “Noah’s eyes are open and he is more alert. To all who read this please help this family in whatever way you can. Noah and his family are in need of prayers right now during this extremely hard time.