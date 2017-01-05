Mom Says Delta Asked Her to Leave First Class Seat Because Her 9-Month Old Baby Was Crying

Arielle Noa Charnas boarded her Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Los Angeles with her husband and 9-month old baby in toe on Dec. 29. But before they could even take off, Charnas’ flight hit some turbulence.

Her daughter Ruby — born March 11, 2016 — was so overwhelmed she couldn’t fall asleep, Charnas explained in an Instagram post on Sunday. So, like most sleepy infants, she reacted by “screaming crying.”

The SomethingNavy fashion blogger and her husband had anticipated that Ruby might need some extra space on the six-hour flight, so they purchased first class seats so they “could lay down with her.” But even after boarding, Ruby didn’t calm down — and her fellow passengers weren’t too happy about it.

Cali life. ✨ A photo posted by Arielle Noa Charnas (@somethingnavy) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:33pm PST

“I was getting tons of eye rolls and head shakes,” Charnas recalled. “As if I could just look at Ruby and say ‘Okay, now it’s time to stop.'”

She tried to ignore the frustrated flyers, but about 10 minutes later, a flight attendant approached her and her daughter to move to the back of the plane — as first class passengers were upset and complaining.

“Give up our seats that we paid for and move,” Charnas said. “As if the people in the back didn’t matter.”

My Ruby Lou. ❤️ A photo posted by Arielle Noa Charnas (@somethingnavy) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:36am PST

“I started crying because I was so stressed and anxious and instead of the stewardess being helpful and compassionate, she instead made the situation worse,” Charnas continued. “I don’t know what’s right and wrong when it comes to flying with a baby but after telling a few people the story they were in shock.”

They certainly were! Charnas’s post has received over 22,000 likes on Instagram — with most of its 1,700+ commenters expressing outrage towards the Delta flight attendant and giving Charnas and her daughter support.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told PEOPLE, “Delta flight attendants are trained to provide safe transport and excellent customers service. We fully support all passengers traveling in the class of service for which they’ve paid.”

Ruby is down for the night until we head back to NYC tomorrow. Now it's time to celebrate 2016 and the fresh new start into 2017 with my husband! Happy New Year to all of my East Coasters 🎆✨🥂(My sentimental New Years post will come later tonight). 😉 A photo posted by Arielle Noa Charnas (@somethingnavy) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:15pm PST

This is the second time Delta has found themselves in hot water in recent weeks. On Dec. 21, YouTube stars Adam Saleh and Slim Albaher ‏claim they were removed from a Delta flight traveling from London to New York City after passengers complained about them speaking Arabic. Delta Air Lines later said the internet sensations were actually removed for their “disruptive behavior.”

For what it’s worth, Charnas refused to vacate her first class seats.

“We rocked her and we walked her up and down the aisles,” Charnas told Us Weekly. “Finally during take-off, Ruby fell asleep on my shoulder and was a dream the rest of the flight.”