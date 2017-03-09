Anheuser-Busch Threatens Boycott of Boston St. Patrick’s Parade If LGBTQ Vets Are Excluded

Anheuser-Busch has threatened to not attend Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade after the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council excluded the LGBTQ veterans group from participating in the parade.

The brewing company joined Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in denouncing the parade’s decision to exclude OUTVETS, according to NBC Boston. Both Walsh and Baker said they would not march if OUTVETS, the Boston-based LGBTQ veteran organization, was turned away from the parade.

Statement from Anheuser-Busch on the Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

OUTVETS revealed on their Facebook page that they were denied entry into the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, writing that the group received notice of their denied entry from the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council is the parade’s organizer, according to NBC Boston.

“While four members of the council advocated for our organization, the majority ruled against having OUTVETS in the parade,” the statement read. “The Council did not give a clear reason, but, given the tenor of the Council’s deliberations, one can assume it’s because we are LGBTQ. This is a sad day for the LGBTQ community and for veterans of all backgrounds.”

OUTVETS wrote in the statement that the organization had participated in the parade for the past two years. The parade is scheduled for March 19.

The Boston Globe reports that some members of the council who voted against OUTVETS inclusion in the parade said the group filed its application late, and that there has been “code of conduct” issues at past parades.

The Globe‘s report adds that the group stood by it’s decision to ban OUTVETS in a Wednesday evening meeting.

Mayor Walsh told NBC Boston, “I will not tolerate discrimination in our city in any form. We are one Boston, which means we are a fully inclusive city. I will not be marching in the parade unless this is resolved. Anyone who values what our city stands for should do the same.”