Surfer Breaks His Back After 50-Foot Wave Crashes Down on Him: ‘I’ve Been Really Lucky’

A British surfer broke his back on Wednesday after a 50-foot wave crashed down on him and threw him off his board.

The accident, which was captured by a film crew, has since been viewed thousands of times.

Andrew Cotton was surfing the waves off of Nazare in Portugal, an area where waves can reach 80 feet, according to The Telegraph.

Miraculously, the 36-year-old who is known for having surfed the world’s biggest wave at Praia do Norte near Nazare, has been given a good prognosis from doctors as he recovers in a Portuguese hospital.

The former plumber and lifeguard, who said he already plans to return to surf in that same region, posted a video on Instagram of his wipeout, letting his fans know that he was recovering. “I got a little excited this morning and ending up having possibly the worst wipe-out impact wise of my life,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the lifeguards and crew on the beach who helped stabilize me and do a great spinal recovery.” Cotton’s wife, Katie, told the outlet that she had been in Portugal with her husband and their two children, but returned home last week. She said she had a sleepless night after learning about his fall, but knew he would already be thinking about when he could return to the water.