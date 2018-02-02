Paris Rosenthal, the daughter of Chicago author Amy Krouse Rosenthal — whose 2017 essay titled “You May Want to Marry My Husband” touched millions of readers — has released a moving new book she wrote with her mother before her death last year following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Dear Girl, which has already reached #1 on the New York Times picture book bestseller list, is a heartwarming love letter written by the mother-daughter duo for the special girl in your life. Through Amy and Paris’s beautifully-written words, any girl reading the book will be encouraged to be true to themselves and love who they are — inside and out.

Paris tells PEOPLE she was grateful for the opportunity to write the book with her beloved mother before her passing.

“We started writing it in 2015, which was when she got diagnosed,” Paris says. “We were able to finish everything while my mom was still around. The only thing she wasn’t around for was the release of the book itself — we completed everything as a team.”

Amy Krouse Rosenthal Brooke Hummer Photography

“It was an incredible process,” she continues. “We wanted to convey that you’re wonderful just the way you are. One thing I love about Dear Girl, is that girls can turn to any page in this book and feel empowered in one way or another — whether it’s listening to your brave side or something as silly as breaking out into a dance at the dinner table. We tried to convey these messages together.”

Paris, now a junior at Quest University in Canada, says she hopes to continue her mother’s legacy after she inspired millions of readers through her writing.

“I have always loved writing and writing this book with my mom only solidified my passion,” she says. “It’s just another way that I’m following in my mom’s footsteps. I have so much of my mom within me, I’m discovering that more and more. I try to live my life the same way she did, which is to make the most of my time now.”

Amy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. In a moving essay for the New York Times Modern Love column, Amy — a best-selling author of children’s books and a memoir, Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal— shared the epic love story of her and her husband, Jason Rosenthal. In the piece, she created a poignant “dating profile” for her husband, whom she said she fell in love with in “one day.”

The Rosenthal family Courtesy Rosenthal Family

In the essay, Amy called Jason “an easy man to fall in love with” and described him as a “sharp dresser” and an “absolutely wonderful father” to their three children, Justin, 25, Miles, 23, and Paris, 20. “Did I mention that he is incredibly handsome?” she added. “I’m going to miss looking at that face of his.”

Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal Courtesy Rosenthal Family

No one was more moved by the essay than her devoted husband of 26 years.

“I don’t have the same aptitude for the written word,” Jason, 52, said in a statement released to PEOPLE last year. “But if I did, I can assure you that my tale would be about the most epic love story… ours.”

Paris says her family is still adjusting to this new chapter of their lives and that she is focused on living her life with the same passion that her mother had.

“You really never know how long you have with someone,” Paris says. “Life is too short to live with toxic or unkind relationships. I thought that I had my whole lifetime to have my mother, and the possibility of one day not having her — especially at this age — never crossed my mind. My advice would be to live each day to the fullest in terms of your relationships and the impact you want to have on this earth.”

She says she is also grateful to those who have supported her and her family since Amy’s death.

“There is a lot of love and compassion out there, even from strangers,” she says. “I’ve learned that everyone struggles and experiences some type of loss. More people in the world are now discovering the Amy that my family and I have always loved and appreciated and it’s pretty beautiful to watch.”

As for the moving essay that her mother wrote to her father before her death, Paris says: “It was just another way of expressing her love for my father. And it also just showed how selfless she was for her to write that. That marriage that’s described in that article so eloquently is what I witnessed my whole life. I have always been so grateful to have them to look up to.”