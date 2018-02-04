At Least 2 Dead, 70 Injured in South Carolina Amtrak Train Collision

At least two people are dead and 70 injured following a collision between a passenger train and a freight train near Columbia, South Carolina, early Sunday morning.

According to a press conference given by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, Amtrak 91 traveling between New York and Miami with 139 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed into a CSX freight train around 2:35 a.m. local time, derailing several cars including the lead engine.

All passengers were taken off the passenger train, with 70 patients transported to local hospitals. Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the injuries “range in variety, anything from small scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones.” Cahill couldn’t confirm if any passengers suffered life-threatening injuries.

LEXINGTON COUNTY SHERRIFS DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Around 5,000 gallons of fuel were spilled as a result of the crash, but any threat to the public was contained, according to NBC News. Hazmat is responding to the scene.

In addition to local authorities, the Red Cross and NTSB are also responding to the site of the crash.

The crash is not the first train incident this year. Just last week, a train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers – including House Speaker Paul Ryan — to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck outside Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one.