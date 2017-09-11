Americans Trapped in British Virgin Islands After Hurricane Irma Rescued by Helicopter: ‘They Made It Out’

Two Americans who were trapped in the British Virgin Islands, fearing for their lives, as Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean are on their way home.

Kerman Haynes, 40, and 32-year-old Andrew Burruss were on a romantic vacation before they became stranded in Tortola for five days in the wake of the massive storm. Now, Haynes’ sister, Karen Haynes, has good news.

“They made it out!” Karen tells PEOPLE of the couple. “On a helicopter to San Juan as we speak.”

“Thank you doesn’t seem like enough to all that have called, texted, IM’d, shared Facebook posts, etc. Every bit helped and you have all been a part of helping to bring these boys home! THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!! This nightmare is over…..” Karen shared in a Facebook post.

Kerman Haynes, a real estate broker and Andrew Burruss, a software salesman, were wrapping up a two-week trip to the Virgin Islands when the eye of the storm moved over Little Apple Bay where they were staying.

The hotel suffered major damage and had no supplies, so the couple decided to hike 11 miles to Tortola in hopes of finding a way home.

“They had to move because it wasn’t safe where they were staying,” Karen previously told PEOPLE. “There was looting and locals were getting violent because of a shortage of supplies. Andrew and Kerman only have one gallon of water left between them.”

Friends of Haynes and Burruss – both from Atlanta – shared desperate Facebook posts trying to get the pair out of Tortola, the capital.

The couple managed to get a helicopter to San Juan after days of scrimmaging for food and shelter in Tortola.

Burruss told PEOPLE via text message, “There is almost no aid on the ground here and we are almost out of food and water. The devastation is unimaginable as it was more like a thirty-three hour tornado then a hurricane.”

On Sunday night, he wrote on Facebook: “There is almost no aid on the ground here and we are almost out of food (uncooked ramen, cookies, peanut butter) and water.”

Early Monday morning, the couple’s fate was still uncertain.

“It’s a nail biter right now but hoping to have good news to share soon,” she said.